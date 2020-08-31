SE OPP – Arrest made after vehicle stopped for speeding

On August 29, 2020, at approximately 5:00 p.m., a member of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Northwest Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) was travelling on Highway 17 and observed a motor vehicle operating at a high rate of speed near White River.

A traffic stop was initiated and the investigation revealed that the two parties in the vehicle were not permitted to be together. As a result, a 24-year-old person, from Cambridge, was arrested and charged with the following:

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in October, 2020, in Wawa.