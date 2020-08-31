Men’s Night Golf – August 27

96 Players

1st FLIGHT: Anders Dereski, Kyle Wood, Michel Lavern – 5 under par 31

2nd FLIGHT: Noah Asselin, Anders Morden, Jason Rouleau – 3 under par 33

3rd FLIGHT: Jarett Asselin, Trrelle Spooner, Spencer Hall – 2 under par 34

4th FLIGHT: Butch Terris, Tom Terris, Luke Morden – 1 under par 35

5th FLIGHT: Claude Sampson, Mark Szekely, Gilles Cyr – 1 over par 37

6th FLIGHT: Rene Gagne, Dave Jennings, Eric Rioux – 2 over par 38

7th FLIGHT: Ray Brisson, Jeff Austin, Ralph Zagar, – 4 over par 40

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

North of 17 Restaurant Large Pizza Closest to Hole #1: Jules Anglehart

Northern Lights Ford $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2: Team Mills

Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 Voucher-Closest to Hole #3: Kyle Wood

Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #4: Rob Vernier

Canadian Tire $25.00 Voucher Closest to Hole #5: Kyle Wood

Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #6: Bradley Case

Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Spencer Hall

RD Yard Care $20. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Bill Carruthers

Subway Sandwiches $20.00 Voucher Closest to Hole #9: Jason Rouleau

Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Longest Drive Hole #9: Brandon Case

Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Tim Lesarge

Winner of Cash Draw $59.00: Steve Duchesne

Hole in One Competition on Holes #3 & #7 – ($2,281.00)-NO WINNER) – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. (50 % to the Winner & 50 % to the Club).

25 Foot Putt ($522.00) – 6 PUTTERS: Gary Trudeau, Bernie Erechook, Greg Dumba, Anders Dereski, Tony Thomas, Ron Oulett – Putt off will happen September 3rd

Happenings this week at the Michipicoten Golf Club: Club Championship for members. Saturday September 12th and Sunday September 13th. See the pro shop for details. You can win up to 25% off your 2021 membership cost. Register today!

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2020 season!! Without their support Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.