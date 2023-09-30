Men’s Night Golf – September 28th

1st FLIGHT:

1st: Shane Bukowski, Jeff Amos, Gary Trudeau – 31

2nd: John Simon, Max Simon, Paul Bernath – 32

3rd: Tim Lesarge, Mike Hogan, Tanner Paddock – 33

2nd FLIGHT:

1st: Rob Sedore, RJ Sedore, Spare – 34

2nd: Jeff Amos, Kyston Stevens, Mojo – 34

3rd: Peter Moore, Dave Hall, Kevin Auger – 34

3rd FLIGHT:

1st: John Knack, Ben Cartledge, Ryan Mulroney – 35

2nd: Rob Vernier, Karl Benstead, Spare – 35

3rd: Mojo, Mike McCoy, Rolly Lachappelle – 35

4th FLIGHT:

1st: Gary Mercier, Joe McCoy, Glen Williams – 35

2nd: Jeff Austin, Ralph Zagar, Joe McCoy – 36

3rd: Kevin Sabourin, Rick Funk, Spare – 36

5th FLIGHT:

1st: Sam Vachon, Adam Martelli, Spare – 36

2nd: Rob Sedore, RJ Sedore, Spare – 36

3rd: Tom Fahrer, Luke Morden, Tom Terris – 36

6th FLIGHT:

1st : Jarret Ralph, Kory Charbonneau, Davis Stevens – 37

2nd : Noah Asselin, Loel Dechamplain, Anders Morden – 37

7th FLIGHT:

1st: Richard Davidson, Tylor Martel, Scott Nolan – 38

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

North of 17 Restaurant: $30 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #1: Billy Matts

Northern Lights Ford: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2: John Simon Eagle!!

Stretch Lumber: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #3: John Simon

Whitefish Lodge: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #4: Sebastian Chevrier

RJ’s Bait: 90 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #5: Kory Charbonneau

AJ’s Pizza: $30 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #6: Peter Russ

Mission Motors: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Mojo

Trans Canada Chrysler: $30. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Jeff Amos

Wawa Motor Inn: $30. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #9: Jarred Domich

Subway ..$30 Cash Prize – Senior Men (65+) Longest Drive Hole # 5: Gary Trudeau

Canadian Tire: $30 Cash Men’s Longest Drive Hole #8: Dylan Buckell

Winner: $15 Clubhouse Voucher: Ray Baronette

Winner of Cash Draw $48.00: Peter Moore (drawn by Richard)

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3 & 7 – $4546.50 – NO WINNER – Includes holes 3 & 7. Next weeks amount is $4594.50 ($4546.50 + $48.00) – *ALL goes to the Winner*

25 Foot Putt $1157.00 – No Winner last week. Next weeks putt will be $1205.00 ($1157.00 + $48.00) – 3 putters for next week – Dan Szekely, Gary Trudeau, Ralph Zagar – Putt off will happen September 30th… before the Men’s closing 18 hole tournament.

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2023 season!!