Ladies Night Golf – September 20th

69 Players

1st FLIGHT:

1st: Charlee Simon, Suzanne Lacasse, Lise Noel – 36

2nd: Linda Guindon, Louise Moran, Paula Valois – 41

3rd: Anna Lisa Klockars, Kim Melbourne, Jerah Fresque – 41

2nd FLIGHT:

1st: Lise Noel, Nicole Jones, Spare – 42

2nd: Lynn Dee Eason, Sue Switzer, Spare – 43

3rd: Chrystal Morden, Jody McRae, Spare – 43

3rd FLIGHT:

1st: Carole Bouffard, Anya Switzer, Jacinda Belisle – 44

2nd: June Hardy, Wendy Smith, Spare – 45

3rd: Lynne Zuliani, Juan Buckell, Barb Leschishin – 45

4th FLIGHT:

1st: Erin Andrews, Linda Mann, Spare – 48

2nd: Ida Vernier, Chrissy McRae, Spare – 48

3rd: Judy Zagar, Debbie Tavella, Amanda Huff – 48

5th FLIGHT:

1st: Christina Portis, Lulu Case, Tania Case – 49

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks – Longest Putt Hole # 1 : Gerry Rose

Northern Lights Ford – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 2 : Kathy Miller

North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pep Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2 – Jan Gagnon

Provost – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole # 3 (1st shot) : Lynn Dee Eason

Subway – $Buy $15 get $15 Free – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole # 4: Debbie Tavella

Wilderness Helicopters – $30 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 4: Margaret Davidson

Whitefish Lodge – $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 5 (3rd shot): Linda Guindon

Wawa Motor Inn – $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 6 (3rd shot): Lise Noel

R D Contacting – $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 7 (1st shot): Diedre Dupuis

Canadian Tire – $25.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (59 years and under) Hole #8: Suzanne Lacasse

Trans Canada Chrysler – $30.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole #8: Lise Noel

Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole #9 (3rd shot): Lise Noel

Home Building Centre – $30.00 Gift Certificate – Draw: Jody McRae

Wawa Rental – $15.00 Gift Certificate – Draw: Lynne Zuliani

Michipicoten Golf Club – $15.00 Voucher – Draw : Diedre Dupuis

Hole in One – Cash Prize – $1850.50 Total – No Winner (NEXT YEAR WILL START WITH

$1890.00 IN THE POT FOR A HOLE IN ONE!! -$1850.50 + $39.50)

15-Foot Putt – $42.00 Total – NO WINNER THIS WEEK (Next year will start with $0.00) The $42.00 that was in the pot was put into a draw. The winner was Cindy Jozin– (drawn by Karl)

Thank you to everyone that supports the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2023 season! Without their support, Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.

Thank you and we will see everyone next year!