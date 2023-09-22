Men’s Night Golf – September 21st

114 players

1st FLIGHT:

1st: Joey, Francis & Jessy Dechamplain – 30

2nd: Tim Lesarge, Mike Hogan, Tanner Paddock – 32

3rd: Joey, Jessy & Francis Dechamplain – 33

2nd FLIGHT:

1st: Rob Vernier, Steve Jozin, Karl Benstead – 33

2nd: Dylan Buckell, Chris Buckell, Allain Bouffard – 33

3rd: Anders Dereski, Michel Lemoyne, Spare – 33

3rd FLIGHT:

1st: Kevin Sabourin, Rick Funk, Spare – 34

2nd: Glen Williams, Gary Mercier, Joe McCoy – 34

3rd: Rene Gagne, Dave Jennings, Roger Lefebvre – 34

4th FLIGHT:

1st: John Simon, Shane Bukowski, Paul Bernath – 34

2nd: Ray Chevrier, Sebastian Chevrier, Spare Chevrier – 34

3rd: Danny Mathias, Peter Russ Wayne Rahn – 35

5th FLIGHT:

1st: James Morden, Monte White, Spare – 36

2nd: Rob Sedore, RJ Sedore, Spare – 36

3rd: Kyle Wood, Zach White, Michel Leverne – 36

6th FLIGHT:

1st: Luc Belanger, Eric Comptios, Jean Desgagne – 37

2nd: Marcel Provost, Marc Dejardines, Spare – 38

3rd: John Scott, Big Al, Garth Wheatley – 38

7th FLIGHT:

1st: Rolly Lachappelle, Mike McCoy, Spare – 39

2nd: Jeremi Lord, Sam Vachon, Adam Martelli – 39

8th FIGHT:

1st: Jim Wallace, Eric Mitrikas, Scott Robinson – 40

2nd: Joe and Nathan Provost with a spare Provost – 40

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

North of 17 Restaurant: 1 Hercules Cheese Pep Pizza Closest to Hole #1: Ray Chevrier

Northern Lights Ford: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2: Paul Bernath

Stretch Lumber: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #3: Jean Desgagne

Whitefish Lodge: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #4: Jessy Dechamplain

RJ’s Bait: 90 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #5: Dave Hall

AJ’s Pizza: 3 10oz Steaks Closest to Hole #6: Shane Bukowski

Mission Motors: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Matt Kloosterhuis

Trans Canada Chrysler: $30. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Al Pachino

Wawa Motor Inn: $30. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #9: Sebastian Chevrier

Subway .. buy $15/get $15 for free + $10.00 Cash Prize – Senior Men (65+) Longest Drive Hole # 5: The Man, The Myth, The Legend ….. Mr. Danny Mathias AGAIN!

Canadian Tire: $25 Gift Certificate Men’s Longest Drive Hole #8: Monte White

Winner: $15 Clubhouse Voucher: Kevin Sabourin

Winner of Cash Draw $57.00 : Jim Wallace (drawn by John)

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3 & 7 – $4489.50 – NO WINNER – Includes holes 3 & 7. Next weeks amount is $4546.50 ($4489.50 + $57.00) – *ALL goes to the Winner*

25 Foot Putt $1100.00 – No Winner last week. Next weeks putt will be $1157.00 ($1100.00 + $57.00) – 3 putters for next week – Rob Vernier, Chris Buckell, Scott Robinson – Putt off will happen September 28th

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2023 season!!