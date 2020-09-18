Men’s Night Golf – September 17th

81 Players
1st FLIGHT: Anders Dereski, Kyle Wood, Spare – 3 under par 33
2nd FLIGHT: Al MacDonald, Derek Chapman, Bernie Erechook – 1 under par 35
3rd FLIGHT: Jules Anglehart, Darren Miller, Chad Millette – even par 36
4th FLIGHT: Richard Davidson, Dawson Bernath, Spare – even par 36
5th FLIGHT: Rob Vernier, Bill Carruthers, Karl Benstead – 1 over par 37
6th FLIGHT: Gilbert Bouchard, Dave Castonguay, Spare – 3 over par 39
SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
North of 17 Restaurant Large Pizza Closest to Hole #1: Luco Legault
Northern Lights Ford $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2: Derek Hardy
Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 Voucher-Closest to Hole #3: John Scott
Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #4: Anders Dereski
Canadian Tire $25.00 Voucher Closest to Hole #5: Nick Alexopolous & Crew
Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #6: Dave Jennings
Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Braydon Spooner
RD Yard Care $20. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Al Hardy
Subway Sandwiches $20.00 Voucher Closest to Hole #9: Blair Mills
Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Longest Drive Hole #9: Chris Buckell
Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Glen Williams
Winner of Cash Draw $41.00: Scott Carruthers
Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – ($2,445.00)-NO WINNER) – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. (50 % to the Winner & 50 % to the Club).
25 Foot Putt ($664.00) – 6 PUTTERS: Ryan Cooke, Blair Mills, Greg Dumba, Kevin Sabourin, Jules Anglehart, Antonio Alexopolous – Putt off will happen September 24th.
Happenings this week at the Michipicoten Golf Club: President’s Ryder Cup is Sunday, September 27th. Everyone welcome to participate but space is limited to 32 players.
See the pro shop for details.
PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.
Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2020 season!! Without their support Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.
