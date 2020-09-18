Men’s Night Golf – September 17th

81 Players

1st FLIGHT: Anders Dereski, Kyle Wood, Spare – 3 under par 33

2nd FLIGHT: Al MacDonald, Derek Chapman, Bernie Erechook – 1 under par 35

3rd FLIGHT: Jules Anglehart, Darren Miller, Chad Millette – even par 36

4th FLIGHT: Richard Davidson, Dawson Bernath, Spare – even par 36

5th FLIGHT: Rob Vernier, Bill Carruthers, Karl Benstead – 1 over par 37

6th FLIGHT: Gilbert Bouchard, Dave Castonguay, Spare – 3 over par 39

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

North of 17 Restaurant Large Pizza Closest to Hole #1: Luco Legault

Northern Lights Ford $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2: Derek Hardy

Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 Voucher-Closest to Hole #3: John Scott

Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #4: Anders Dereski

Canadian Tire $25.00 Voucher Closest to Hole #5: Nick Alexopolous & Crew

Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #6: Dave Jennings

Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Braydon Spooner

RD Yard Care $20. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Al Hardy

Subway Sandwiches $20.00 Voucher Closest to Hole #9: Blair Mills

Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Longest Drive Hole #9: Chris Buckell

Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Glen Williams

Winner of Cash Draw $41.00: Scott Carruthers

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – ($2,445.00)-NO WINNER) – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. (50 % to the Winner & 50 % to the Club).

25 Foot Putt ($664.00) – 6 PUTTERS: Ryan Cooke, Blair Mills, Greg Dumba, Kevin Sabourin, Jules Anglehart, Antonio Alexopolous – Putt off will happen September 24th.

Happenings this week at the Michipicoten Golf Club: President’s Ryder Cup is Sunday, September 27th. Everyone welcome to participate but space is limited to 32 players.

See the pro shop for details.

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2020 season!! Without their support Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.