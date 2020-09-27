Men’s Night Golf – September 24th

81 Players

1st FLIGHT: Jessy Dechamplain, Joey Dechamplain, Francis Dechamplain – 6 under par 30

2nd FLIGHT: Rob Vernier, Bill Carruthers, Karl Benstead – 3 under par 33

3rd FLIGHT: Al Hardy, John Scott, Jeff Amos – 2 under par 34

4th FLIGHT: Gary Trudeau, Bernie Erechook, Derek Chapman – even par 36

5th FLIGHT: Jeff Austin, Ray Brisson, Ralph Zagar – 4 over par 40

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

North of 17 Restaurant Large Pizza Closest to Hole #1: Francis Dechamplain

Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2: Roger Gamache

Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #3: Dan Guay

Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #4: Dave Jennings

Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #5: Francis Dechamplain

Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #6: Joey Dechamplain

Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Jeff Austin

RD Yard Care $20. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Joel Dechamplain

Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #9: Dan Simon

Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Longest Drive Hole #9: Jessy Dechamplain

Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Roger Gamache

Winner of Cash Draw $41.00: Danny Mathias

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – ($2,526.00)-NO WINNER) – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. (50 % to the Winner & 50 % to the Club).

25 Foot Putt ($705.00) – 6 PUTTERS: Jesse Taylor, Scott Carruthers, James Morden, Noah Asselin, Derek Doyle, John Simon – Putt off will happen October 1st

Happenings this week at the Michipicoten Golf Club: President’s Ryder Cup. Sunday, September 27th. Everyone welcome to participate but space is limited to 32 players.See the pro shop for details.

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2020 season!! Without their support Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.