Men’s Night Golf – September 24th

81 Players
1st FLIGHT: Jessy Dechamplain, Joey Dechamplain, Francis Dechamplain – 6 under par 30
2nd FLIGHT: Rob Vernier, Bill Carruthers, Karl Benstead – 3 under par 33
3rd FLIGHT: Al Hardy, John Scott, Jeff Amos – 2 under par 34
4th FLIGHT: Gary Trudeau, Bernie Erechook, Derek Chapman – even par 36
5th FLIGHT: Jeff Austin, Ray Brisson, Ralph Zagar – 4 over par 40
SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
North of 17 Restaurant Large Pizza Closest to Hole #1: Francis Dechamplain
Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2: Roger Gamache
Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #3: Dan Guay
Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #4: Dave Jennings
Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #5: Francis Dechamplain
Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #6: Joey Dechamplain
Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Jeff Austin
RD Yard Care $20. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Joel Dechamplain
Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #9: Dan Simon
Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Longest Drive Hole #9: Jessy Dechamplain
Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Roger Gamache
Winner of Cash Draw $41.00: Danny Mathias
Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – ($2,526.00)-NO WINNER) – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. (50 % to the Winner & 50 % to the Club).
25 Foot Putt ($705.00) – 6 PUTTERS: Jesse Taylor, Scott Carruthers, James Morden, Noah Asselin, Derek Doyle, John Simon – Putt off will happen October 1st
Happenings this week at the Michipicoten Golf Club: President’s Ryder Cup. Sunday, September 27th. Everyone welcome to participate but space is limited to 32 players.See the pro shop for details.
PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.
Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2020 season!! Without their support Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.
