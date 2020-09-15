Men’s Night Golf – September 10

Breaking News

83 Players

1st FLIGHT: Shane Bukowski, Phil Busch, John Scott – 3 under par 33
2nd FLIGHT: Al MacDonald, Derek Chapman, Bernie Erechook – 2 under par 34
3rd FLIGHT: Nick Farand, Zach White, Adam Tomasini – even par 36
4th FLIGHT: James Morden, Monte White, Mr. Spare – 1 over par 37
5th FLIGHT: Kevin Sabourin, Paul Weaver, Ross Hall – 3 over par 39

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
North of 17 Restaurant Large Pizza Closest to Hole #1: Michel Lemoyne
Northern Lights Ford $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2:  Kyle Wood
Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 Voucher-Closest to Hole #3: Shane Bukowski
Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #4:  Kyle Wood
Canadian Tire $25.00 Voucher Closest to Hole #5: Jim Oleynik
Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #6: Derek Massey
Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Sheldon Lacroix
RD Yard Care $20. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Shane Bukowski
Subway Sandwiches $20.00 Voucher Closest to Hole #9: Nick Farand
Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Longest Drive Hole #9: Mark McRae
Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Kevin Sabourin
Winner of Cash Draw  $42.00: John Simon

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – ($2,364.00)-NO WINNER) – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7.  (50 % to the Winner & 50 % to the Club).

25 Foot Putt ($623.00) – 6 PUTTERS: Nick Alexopolous, Dave Hall, Chad Millette, Derek Chapman, Gary Mercier, Peter Russ – Putt off will happen September 17th

Happenings this week at the Michipicoten Golf Club: President’s Ryder Cup. Sunday September 27th. Everyone is welcome to participate but space is limited to 32 players. See the Pro Shop for details.

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2020 season!! Without their support Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.

