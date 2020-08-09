SE OPP – Looking for assistance in LSPP Thefts

Members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) recently responded to a complaint of multiple thefts at different locations throughout Lake Superior Provincial Park between Wawa and Sault Ste. Marie.

Since July 4, 2020, 11 different thefts have been reported amounting to an estimated loss of $3000. There are currently no suspects.

The thefts involved the removal of cash and entire cash boxes from remote day use areas. Members of the public use these boxes to deposit their day use fees which are then collected by park staff. The locations within the park affected thus far include:

Orphan Lake

Gargantua Road

Agawa Pictographs

Mijinemungshing Lake Road

Sand River

If you have any information regarding these thefts, please call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.saultcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.