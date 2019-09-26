Thursday Morning News – September 26

Weather – Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers this morning. Clearing this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 12. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. A few showers beginning before morning. Low 7 with temperature rising to 10 by morning.

News Tidbits – Lake Superior Park (Agawa Bay) has a new DeBug fixed frame Beach Wheelchair. With its balloon tires, it allows for easier access on beach sand. The Friends of Lake Superior Park say “This unique purchase was made possible through the generousity of Harvey West, Manager of the Sault Ste. Marie Canadian Tire. Mr. West, a former Wawa resident, has always had an affinity for the Park and wanted to donate a beach wheelchair after observing one in his travels. The Friends are incredibly grateful that Mr. West shares a similar vision and is helping the Friends and the Park to provide users with this unique asset for their 2020 park season.”

The New CNIB Eye Van is hosting an opportunity for local Eye Van volunteers, Service Club members, health care providers, optometrists, hospital, Family Health Team and Optometry staff to tour the eye van tonight between 6:30 and 7:30 at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. The Eye Van, is a fully equipped, medical mobile eye-care clinic on wheels that travels more than 6,000 kilometres annually to provide service in Northern Ontario. With a commitment from more than 25 ophthalmologists, the CNIB Eye Van serves 4,500 patients.

Don’t forget the power outage today that will affect Highway 17N from Catfish Lake to Marion Lake Tower, including Tamawa Road, Obatanga Provincial Park, and Marion Lake and Desolation Tower Sites from 9 – 4 p.m. Alternate date is tomorrow.