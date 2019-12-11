Friends of Lake Superior  Park: 2019 and Beyond!

Dec 11, 2019 @ 08:34

The past year has been a stellar 12 months of landmark projects, milestone celebrations and visionary collaborations for the Friends of Lake Superior Provincial Park.

This year LSPP celebrated 75 years since it was created to protect a significant section of the eastern shoreline of Lake Superior. We also recognized 25 years since the Friends of LSP was established as a registered charity which partners with Lake Superior Provincial Park to enhance its education, recreation, research, and resource protection activities. Just one of 24 Friends of Ontario Parks organizations, we are a fast growing community of like-minded park enthusiasts who are passionate about the recreational, natural and cultural assets found within this internationally known wilderness park nestled in Wawa’s back yard and only 130 km north of Sault Ste. Marie.

Some highlights from 2019 include:

Funding and support for the completion of a bridge on the Noisy Bay Hiking Trail

Assisted in the purchase of a beach accessible wheelchair for park visitors

Sponsored a local student to attend Ontario Nature’s 2019 Youth Summit on Biodiversity and Environmental Leadership

Supported a variety of music, art and guided hike programs throughout the visitor season.

Annual membership to the Friends costs $20. Our members contribute to park enhancement and protection initiatives, and membership benefits include receiving a patch featuring our new logo, updates about park projects,, and voting rights at our spring Annual General Meeting.

If you are looking for a unique gift idea, why not make a donation to the Friends of Lake Superior Park? Or purchase a membership for that outdoor enthusiast who already has everything.

For more information about the Friends, our past initiatives, or to donate or purchase a membership online, visit www.friendsoflsp.org, join our Friends of Lake Superior Park Facebook Group and check us out on Instagram. Join the Friends and share your stories, ideas and adventures in Lake Superior Provincial Park.