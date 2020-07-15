SE OPP – Pair arrested after Canine and ERT Overnight Search

On July 14, 2020, at approximately 9:00 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a northbound traffic complaint on Highway 17 south of Wawa.

A black sedan was reported to be driving at a high rate of speed and passing unsafely. Police were also made aware that the occupants of the vehicle were suspects in a gas theft in the Thessalon area.

At approximately 11:15 a.m., officers located the suspect vehicle on Highway 17 near Red Rock Lake in Lake Superior Provincial Park. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle using spike belts but were unsuccessful.

A short time later, the driver of the vehicle requested gasoline from an off-duty OPP Sergeant on Steephill Dam Road north of Wawa. On-duty officers were immediately advised. The roadway was contained by officers and the vehicle was eventually located stuck with the two occupants attempting to free it. After failing to free the vehicle, both occupants fled from officers on foot into the surrounding wooded area. Northeast Region OPP Canine Unit and Emergency Response Team (ERT) members were called in to assist with the search which went through the night.

On July 15, 2020, at approximately 8:00 a.m., both parties surrendered themselves to police and were arrested. Both parties are facing numerous criminal charges as a result of the incident.

An updated release detailing names and charges will follow.