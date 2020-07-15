OPP Presence – Government Road – UPDATE

At 1:31 SE OPP tweeted “The pair have been located and arrested. Both are facing numerous criminal charges. The OPP would like to thank the public for their attention in this matter!”

Superior East OPP have tweeted that they are continuing the search for two people that fled from police yesterday morning in the Steephill Dam Road. OPP are asking that people avoid picking up any hitchhikers on Highway 17 and Highway 101 in the Wawa area.

Residents in Wawa have reported police presence at the end of Wawa Lake and at the end of Government Road yesterday evening.

There is an increased OPP presence in the Government Road area, around the turnoff to the AOD Gate.

Wawa-news has been told that residents in the immediate area have been asked to lock vehicles and doors. OPP are searching for two individuals. There has been no media release or tweets at this time.

W-N will update as more information is known.