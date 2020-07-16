SE OPP Wawa – Names of Fugitive Pair Released

On July 14, 2020, at approximately 9:00 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a northbound traffic complaint on Highway 17 south of Wawa.

Officers located the suspect vehicle on Highway 17 near Red Rock Lake in Lake Superior Provincial Park. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle using spike belts but were unsuccessful.

A short time later, the vehicle was eventually located stuck with the two occupants attempting to free it. After failing to free the vehicle, both occupants fled from officers on foot into the surrounding wooded area.

On July 15, 2020, at approximately 8:00 a.m, both parties surrendered themselves to police and were arrested.

GENEAU-OUELLETTE, Jessy, age 23, of Windsor, Ontario, was charged with the following:

Dangerous Operation – contrary to section 320.13(1) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Flight From Peace Officer, contrary to section 320.17 of the CC,

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order, contrary to section 117.01(1) of the CC,

Escape Lawful Custody, contrary to section 145(1) of the CC,

Theft Under $5,000, contrary to section 334(b) of the CC,

Possession of Break in Instruments, contrary to section 351(1) of the CC,

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC,

Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon, contrary to section 91(2) of the CC,

Operate a Motor Vehicle Without Insurance, contrary to section 2(1)(a) of the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act,

Fail to Apply for Permit on Becoming Owner, contrary to section 11(2) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA),

Use Plate Not Authorized for Vehicle, contrary to section 12(1)(d) of the HTA,

Race a Motor Vehicle – Excessive Speed, contrary to section 172(1) of the HTA, and

Driving While Under Suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the HTA.

COTE, Harley, age 28, of Windsor, Ontario, was charged with the following:

Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon, contrary to section 91(2) of the CC,

Theft Under $5,000, contrary to section 334(b) of the CC,

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC,

Possession of Break in Instruments, contrary to section 351(1) of the CC

Escape Lawful Custody, contrary to section 145(1) of the CC, and

Failure to Comply with Release Order, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC (four counts).

Both accused were remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear before to Ontario Court of Justice on July 20, 2020, in Wawa.