SE OPP Dubreuilville – Male Arrested and Charged with Fail to Appear

On July 12, 2020, at approximately 1:45 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a wanted person who had attended the Detachment for an unrelated matter.
As a result of the investigation, Thomas MICHAUD, 74 years-of-age, from Dubreuilville, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Fail to Appear/Comply with Appearance Notice, Promise to Appear (PTA) or Recognizance – Identification of Criminals Act, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC), and
- Fail to Appear/Comply with Appearance Notice, PTA, or Recognizance, contrary to section 145(5)(b) of the CC.
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 14, 2020, in Wawa.
Latest posts by SE OPP - Wawa Detachment (see all)
- SE OPP– Calgary Male charged after being observed driving without plates - July 14, 2020
- SE OPP White River – Travellers from Newmarket charged after Theft of Gas - July 14, 2020
- SE OPP White River – Charges laid after Break & Enter - July 14, 2020