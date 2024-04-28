Breaking News

Freezing Rain Possible for Monday

freezing rain is possible Monday.

A low pressure system is expected to affect the region and a period of freezing rain and ice pellets is possible. For most areas freezing rain will be brief before changing to rain or snow. However, areas of higher terrain may see freezing rain last slightly longer. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

