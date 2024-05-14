OPP – Road Safety Week, 411 died in collisions in 2023

As national Canada Road Safety Week gets underway across the country, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding road users what can happen when they don’t share the road safely.

Sadly, 2023 was a historically tragic year on OPP-patrolled roads, with 411 people killed in collisions. The year marked the first time the number of fatalities exceeded 400 since 2007. What has not changed are the behaviours and actions linked to these deaths.

“Speeding, driver inattention, impaired driving and failure to wear a seatbelt account for a significant number of road fatalities year after year. Because these road deaths are linked to poor behaviours and actions, they are irrefutably preventable. Please drive safely and ensure you and your passengers buckle up. By doing so, you are respecting the right of every road user to be safe and, more importantly, helping to save lives.” explains Thomas CARRIQUE, Ontario Provincial Police Commissioner.

Prabmeet SARKARIA, Ontario Minister of Transportation said, “Everyone deserves to get home safely to their family at the end of the day. That’s why our government will be introducing strong measures to crack down on dangerous drivers, so we can protect families and build safer communities for everyone. During Canada Road Safety Week – and every week – it is important to buckle up, follow the rules, and share the road with others.”

During Canada Road Safety Week, the OPP will join police services across the country to collectively target behaviours that place drivers, passengers and other road users at risk.