East Algoma OPP – Boat Collision

On July 21, 2024, shortly after 1:30 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Algoma Paramedic services responded to a collision involving two boats on the Mississagi River near a boat launch south of Mississaugi Crescent and Glen Street in the Town of Iron Bridge.

Investigation determined four youths had launched their boat and were struck by a larger westbound boat. The four youths suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The smaller water vessel was total beyond repair and the larger was severely damaged.

As a result, Robin HURON, 74 years-of-age from Iron Bridge was charged and issued two provincial offence notices: