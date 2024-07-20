East Algoma OPP – Anishnaabe Grandmothers Water Walkers

The Anishnaabe Grandmothers Water Walkers will be walking eastbound along Highway 17 and southbound on Highway 6 towards Manitoulin Island.

The East Algoma OPP want to inform the public that the group of Anishnaabe Grandmothers Water Walkers will be walking the circumference of Lake Huron, beginning July 21, 2024, from St. Joseph Island, and ending the Ontario section, in Sarnia, on August 7, 2024. The group will complete their trek in Detour, Michigan, on August 19, 2024.

The Water Walkers will be using the highway shoulder and have a vehicle with its hazard lights flashing, and a roof mounted hazard light will be following. The walk consists of water carriers that may begin their walk in the early morning hours prior to daybreak, and end by 8:00 p.m.

The OPP is asking the motoring public to exercise patience and safe driving habits.

For more information, please visit www.thewateriscalling.org