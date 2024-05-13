Monday Morning News – May 13

Weather: Poor Air Quality Statement in effect
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of showers early this morning. Fog patches becoming local smoke early this morning. High 13. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low zero.
News Tidbits:
- The first Split the Pot Early Bird deadline is this Thursday. Proceeds support 58 Ontario hospitals, including the Lady Dunn Health Centre. In addition, the SAHF 50/50 & 5 Car Draw Early Bird is this Wednesday!
- Congratulations to occXpied (Dylan Parise) who at the age of 22 is an opening performer for the legendary rap groups D12 and Obie Trice at Soo Blaster’s on May 18th
