SSM OPP – Three Police Services respond to wrong way driver on Hwy 17

On May 9, 2024, shortly after 3:30 a.m., Sault Ste Marie Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Batchewana First Nation Police Service with the assistance from the Anishinabek Police responded to a traffic complaint of a blue car travelling in the wrong direction on Highway 17 near Syrette Lake Road within the community of Garden River First Nation.

Batchewana First Nation Police Service observed the blue car travelling westbound in the eastbound double lanes on Highway 17 and initiated a traffic stop on Highway 17 near Trunk Road in the City of Sault Ste Marie.

While speaking to the driver police determined alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to Sault Ste Marie OPP detachment for further testing.

As a result, Bernard DOMINAS, 69 years-of-age from Blandford-Blenheim Township was charged with:

· Operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs

· Operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie on June 3, 2024.

The car was towed and impounded for seven days with the driver being issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension.

If you suspect an impaired driver, don’t hesitate “MAKE THE CALL” and call 911.