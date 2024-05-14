SSM OPP – Charges laid after collision

On May 11, 2024, shortly after 5:30 p.m., Sault Ste Marie Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a black sedan car in a ditch in the 200 block of Haviland Shores Drive in Goulais Township.

Officers arrived a short time later and while speaking to the driver, police determined the driver had consumed alcohol. The driver was arrested and transported to Sault Ste Marie OPP detachment for further testing.

As a result, Nicole WALKER, 55 years-of-age from Sault Ste Marie was charged with:

Operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie on June 3, 2024.

The car was towed and impounded for seven days with the driver being issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension.

If you suspect an impaired driver, don’t hesitate “MAKE THE CALL” and call 911.