SAVOIE, Henri

It is with heartfelt sorrow that we announce the passing of Henri at ARCH in Sault Ste. Marie on Friday, May 10, 2024.

Son of the late Alcide Savoie and the late Thérèse Savoie (née Boucher). Henri leaves behind his beloved wife Carole, his daughters Line (Jacky Sirois), Marie-Claude (Sébastien Bérubé) and Hélène (Gene Blanchard) as well as his grandchildren Chloé, Sébastien, Philippe, Arianne, Thomas-Ely, Jérôme, Louis-Charles, Abiguale, Lionel, Gabriel, Raphaël and Noëlle.

Henri will also be greatly missed by his nine siblings and their spouses as well as many nephews and nieces.

Friends are invited to visit at Sainte Cecile parish in Dubreuilville, on May 23, 2024 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. Entombment to follow at the Ste-Cécile Cemetery Columbarium.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to ARCH (https://www.archhospice.ca/donate) would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre, SSM.

C’est avec beaucoup de tristesse que nous annonçons le décès de monsieur Henri Savoie à Sault Ste. Marie le 10 mai 2024.

Fils de feu Alcide Savoie et feu Thérèse Savoie (née Boucher), mari de Carole Savoie (née Rousseau).

Outre sa conjointe, Henri laisse dans le deuil ses enfants Line (Jacky Sirois), Marie-Claude (Sébastien Bérubé) et Hélène (Gene Blanchard), ses petits-enfants Chloé, Sébastien, Philippe, Arianne, Thomas-Ely, Jérôme, Louis-Charles, Abiguale, Lionel, Gabriel, Raphaël et Noëlle, en plus de ses neuf frères et sœurs ainsi que leurs conjoints et plusieurs neveux et nièces.

Les amis sont invités en visite à la paroisse Sainte-Cécile de Dubreuilville, le 23 mai 2024 de 13h00 jusqu’à l’heure des funérailles à 14h00. La mise au tombeau suivra au Columbarium du Cimetière Ste-Cécile.

Vos marques de sympathie peuvent se traduire par un don à ARCH de Sault Ste. Marie (https://www.archhospice.ca/donate). Les arrangements ont été confiés au Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre, SSM.