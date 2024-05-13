2024 Mine rescue district competition winners

Eight teams of mine rescue volunteers from Algoma, Kirkland Lake, Sudbury, Onaping, Thunder Bay, Red Lake, Timmins, and Southern Ontario emerged victorious during the official Ontario Mine Rescue Competitions that took place May 8 to 10. Winners will proceed to the provincial level where they vie for the coveted gold hardhats.

Mine rescue teams put their first aid knowledge to the test by retrieving a casualty from a confined space and treating a diabetic casualty with low sugars. Teams were then encouraged to use a state-of-the-art foam generator to eliminate a simulated fire, but with a challenging twist.

“We applied special coverings to competitors masks to emulate decreased visibility,” says Shawn Rideout, Chief Mine Rescue Officer at Workplace Safety North, “this prepares teams for heavy smoke conditions present with large underground fires – communication skills and teamwork are vital in these situations.”

The winners of each district are as follows:

Algoma District

Alamos Island Gold Mine

Captain Kaiden Harrietha, #2 Dominic Jean, #3 Evan Barley, #4 Jacob Paskus, Vice Captain Jessy DeChamplain, #6 Daniel Webb, Briefing Office Joel Labbe, #7 Ben Eppert

Winning technician: Kyle Ouellette – Alamos Island Gold

Sudbury District

Vale West Mine

Captain Chris Charbonneau, #2 Roch Berthiaume, #3 Shawn Barrette, #4 Madison Tracey,

Vice Captain Dustin McKinnon, #6 Patricia Gagne, BO Lorne Beleskey, #7 Brian Reeves

Winning technician: Nick Fram – Vale West Mine

Onaping District

Glencore SINO Fraser and Nickel Rim South Mines

Captain Julien Lalande, #2 Aaron Boutet, #3 Neil Poulin, #4 Alyssa Spry, Vice Captain Jesse Legault, #6 Shawn O’Brien, BO Bleir Millions

Winning technician: Dan Rioux – Glencore

Thunder Bay District

Impala Lac Des Isles Mine

Captain Dillon Bradley, #2 Kyle Barbeau, #3 Christopher Strom, #4 Connor O’Limb, Vice Captain Devin Jackson, #6 Christopher Forsyth, BO Manuel Manero

Winning technician: Monika Jorgensen – Impala Lac Des Isles Mine

Red Lake District

Evolution Mining Red Lake Operations

Captain Scott McKean, #2 Tyler Lorenzini, #3 Geoff Taylor, #4 Jeff Merkel, Vice Captain David Zapora, #6 Carl Grondin, BO Rob Nylund

Winning technician: Gabriel Roy – Newmont Musselwhite

Timmins District

Lakeshore Gold West Bell Creek Mines

Captain Adam Weagle, #2 Shane Sullivan, #3 Brandon Duhan, #4 Andrew MacIvor, Vice Captain Natalie Lafontaine, #6 Serge Roy, BO Tyler Williams

Winning technician: Mike Bennett – Glencore Kidd Operations

Kirkland Lake District

Agnico Eagle Macassa Mine

Captain Nicholas Perrier, #2 Jackson Lafrance, #3 Jean-Francois Racine, #4 Denis Dion, Vice Captain Hubert Gour, #6 Carlie Dewar, BO April Belecque, #7 Colin Price

Winning technician: Garry Bennett – Alamos Gold

Southern District

CGC Hagersville Mine

Captain Joshua Stringer, #2 Scott Walton, #3 Charles Heaslip, #4 Ashlee Reitsma, Vice Captain Steve Wilkieson, #6 Allen Barber, BO Paul Hunt

Winning technician: Matt Peebles – CGC Hagersville

The Ontario Mine Rescue Provincial Championship is set to take place June 4 to 7 at Fort Williams Gardens in Thunder Bay, where only one team will win.

The success of mine rescue competitions relies upon dedicated volunteers and industry professionals, who work tirelessly to organize and execute these events for the betterment of mine rescue operations.

Ontario Mine Rescue (OMR), a part of Workplace Safety North (WSN), operates under the authority of the Occupational Health and Safety Act. For eight decades, OMR has become a leader in mining emergency preparation and response, by delivering training and ensuring standards are maintained across the province.