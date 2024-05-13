Lady Dunn Health Centre Among Northeastern Ontario Hospitals Going Digital

The electronic medical records of Lady Dunn Health Centre patients will soon be available to authorized clinicians at 23 partner hospitals throughout Northeastern Ontario, announced Kadean Ogilvie, CEO, Lady Dunn Health Centre.

The digital health upgrade will help make health care delivery more efficient, reduce the need for repeat testing and review of patients’ medical histories, and help prevent medical errors by providing clinicians with the information they need to make informed care decisions.

“We have been working with all of the 23 partner hospitals in Northeastern Ontario on the transition to the new system as part of our efforts to modernize health care delivery through digital health,” said Ogilvie. “The concept of the ONE initiative was born close to 10 years ago, with our team in the last few years applying significant effort to make this change possible. As you move through the hospital system in the northeast your health records moves with you and makes information available to clinicians who may care for you within the region.” The ONE (one person, one record, one system) Initiative is a northeast region-wide project to improve the delivery of health care through the creation of a single electronic health information system (HIS). The primary goal of this initiative is to enhance safe, evidence-based care.

“On June 4th the new system will be in use across the hospital, and we appreciate the patience and support of the community as both you and the care team adapt; during the first few weeks of this transition your care experience might take a little longer than usual-we appreciate your understanding and courteousness with our staff.”

The participating hospitals are: