Tuesday Morning News – May 14

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. Clearing late this afternoon. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High 14. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy before morning. Low plus 1.
News Tidbits:
- Ryan did make it to Wawa, and is now headed on to Vancouver island. He began cycling from Cobourg and is raising funds for the Garron Family Cancer Centre (within SickKids Hospital). If you see him on your way west – stop and make a donation – it is a worthy cause
- The fire hazard ranges from low to moderate across the Northeast Region with pockets of high fire hazard around Chapleau, between Timmins, Gogama and Matachewan, and southwest of Temiskaming Shores.
- The Ontario government is investing more than $2.7 million over three years to launch a new mobile crisis response team in Thunder Bay. The mobile crisis response team will be called Superior North Specialized Treatment and Alternative Responders (STAR). The government is investing up to $8 million over three years through the Addictions Recovery Fund for three pilot mobile crisis response teams in Lambton County, Thunder Bay and Simcoe County.
