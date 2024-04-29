Freezing Rain Possible for Monday – Updated

The Freezing Warning has been lifted.

At 4:37 a.m. Environment Canada updated the warning (area in pink).

Freezing rain (ice accretion of 1 to 3 mm) is expected this morning into this afternoon.

Freezing rain is expected to begin early this morning, changing to rain early this afternoon. However, areas of higher terrain may see freezing rain continue through the afternoon. Areas close to the shore of Lake Superior may see a changeover to rain later this morning.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

At 1:00 p.m. Enviornment Canada issued a weather warning. A period of freezing rain is possible Monday.

A low pressure system is expected to affect the region and a period of freezing rain and ice pellets is possible. For most areas freezing rain will be brief before changing to rain or snow. However, areas of higher terrain may see freezing rain last slightly longer. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.