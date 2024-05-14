Nipissing OPP – Charges laid after collision on Hwy 144

Police arrested and charged the driver with impaired driving after investigating a motor vehicle collision.

On May 11, 2024, shortly before 1:00 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Cartier Fire Service and Manitoulin-Sudbury Paramedic Services, responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 144, Unincorporated Territory, north of Sudbury.

Three occupants, which included the driver and two children were transported to the area hospital by air ORNGE. The driver received serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, while the children received minor injuries.

As a result of the investigation, the driver Scotty St-JACQUES-BROUSSEAU, 29 years-of -age, from Timmins was arrested and charged with, two counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm, operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) and operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs.

The accused was release and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on June 13, 2024, in Sudbury.

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The highway was closed in both directions for under three hours during the investigation.