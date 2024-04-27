Saturday Morning News – April 27

Weather:
- Today – Rain. Risk of a thunderstorm late this morning and this afternoon. Amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this morning. High 14. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Rain ending overnight then cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this evening. Wind becoming north 20 gusting to 40 near midnight. Low +2.
- Congratulations to Charles Paxton of Thunder Bay who won April’s Thunder Bay 50/50. He took home 1.3 million!
- Wawa is celebrating 50 years of Wado Kai Karate in Wawa. Today is the tournament at MHS from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a Silent Auction in the Library with one table where all proceeds will be sent to support Dustin Wenmann.
