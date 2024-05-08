North East OPP lay Charges in 46 Impaired Driving Investigations

Members of the of the North East Region of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid charges in 46 impaired driving investigations in the month of April 2024. There are twelve detachment groups within the North East region, and calls involved impaired driving charges break down as follows.

Almaguin Highlands (Burk’s Falls) – 5

East Algoma (Elliot Lake, Thessalon, Blind River) – 2

James Bay (Kapuskasing, Hearst, Cochrane, Moosonee) – 8

Kirkland Lake – 1

Manitoulin (Little Current, Gore Bay, Espanola) – 7

Nipissing West (Sudbury, Noelville, Cache Bay) – 5

North Bay (North Bay, Mattawa, Powassan) – 1

South Porcupine (South Porcupine, Iroquois Falls) – 2

Sault Ste Marie – 1

Superior East (Wawa, Chapleau, Hornepayne, White River, Foleyet) – 1

Temiskaming (New Liskeard, Englehart, Temagami) – 10

West Parry Sound – 3

Of the 46 occurrences, 21 were officer-initiated traffic stops, 4 were from a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) program, 15 were traffic complaints from the public, and 6 were officers responding to collisions.

30 of the drivers charged were impaired by the consumption of alcohol, while 16 drivers were impaired as a result of the consumption of a drug.

Drivers are reminded that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when operating a vehicle. If you suspect someone is driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, call 911 to report it.