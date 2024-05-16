East Algoma OPP – Disqualified Driver caught Driving

On May 13, 2024, shortly after 1:00 p.m., police observed a car being operated by an individual known to police who was found to be prohibited from driving Canada-wide. The car then pulled into a driveway on Axmith Avenue in the City of Elliot Lake and a further query of the prohibited driver revealed there were several outstanding warrants for the driver’s arrest.

While officers were making the arrest, the driver refused to comply with lawful commands and became assaultive towards police by attempting to punch one of the officers in the face. The driver was also found to be in possession of a small amount of suspected crystal-meth and was breaching multiple release court orders.

As a result, Nathaniel BATES, 28 years-of-age from Blind River was charged with:

Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code (two counts)

Resist peace officer

Assault peace officer

Failure to comply with release order-other than to attend court (five counts)

Possession of a schedule I substance-methamphetamine

Driving while under suspension

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on May 14, 2024, and was remanded into custody.