Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 60% chance of showers this morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 13. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low +3.
News Tidbits:
- Planning and plans for Wawa’s Canada Day Celebrations have been announced on social media. The Municipality gave a call out for community members to participate in a Goose Nest Market and Street Fair. Fireworks, along with other activities are being planned. This is a great opportunity to promote your business/organization, fundraise or just boost community spirit. If you are not able to host an event this year, but would like to contribute, the Municipality is looking for donations for prizes to make our Canada Day a great success!
- The Sault Ste. Marie membership of United Steelworkers Local 2251 (2,184 members strong) agreed last night to authorize the cost of filing an injunction and lawsuit regarding the de-rostering of its members by Group Health Centre. (a well written article about the history of the GHC is on SooToday.com)
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Wednesday Morning News – May 8 - May 8, 2024
- Tuesday Morning News – May 7 - May 7, 2024
- Government of Ontario is hosting Exercise Heatwave today in 6 Municipalities - May 7, 2024