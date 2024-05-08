East Algoma OPP – Impaired Charges for Driver

A person was charged after police attended Warsaw Place with Algoma Paramedic Services.

On May 6, 2024, at approximately 5:15 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was called to a Warsaw Place apartment complex in relation to an impaired driver. The complainants reported a male in a grey Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) had fallen after exiting his vehicle in the main parking lot and paramedics were currently treating him for minor injuries. Police spoke to the driver who exhibited obvious signs of impairment by alcohol. He was subsequently arrested and charged.

David TREGASKISS, 77-years-old, from Elliot Lake was charged with – Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on June 13, 2024.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.