Mark the day folks, because on Sunday June 29th, Superior Children’s Centre EarlyON Child and Family Centre with funds granted from Participaction Canada, will be holding their annual “Family Colour Run Celebrating Pride event”.

Last year, even with the poor weather, we had over 100 citizens of the community of Wawa participate in our event, and this year it is our hope to welcome even more.

We are planning to have several colour stations, so wear your white t-shirts while participating in the colour run. We also hope to have guest speakers, free swag as well as a food and beverage station.

We would love to have you join us for this community event!!

Pauline Dawson RECE – Wawa EarlyON Child & Family Centre