OPP – What to do in a Public Safety Emergency Alert

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) issues multiple public safety (policing) emergency alerts each year on behalf of police services across the province. During Emergency Preparedness Week, taking place May 5 to 11, the OPP is reminding the public of the steps they can take to secure their safety if they are faced with a significant threat to their safety.

The most common direction the public will receive during an emergency alert is to shelter in place. If you receive instructions to shelter in place, you should:

Immediately move to a safe place where you can remain until further notice. The ideal location has few or no windows.

If outside or driving, seek shelter in the nearest building, preferably in an interior room with few windows.

Bring pets inside.

Lock doors, even in businesses.

Shut and lock all exterior doors and windows.

Avoid overcrowding by using several rooms if necessary.

Do not approach or engage the suspect if observed.

If you see the suspect, dial 9-1-1. (Do not call 9-1-1 for information or updates.)

Wait for and follow further instructions from local authorities.

Look after each other. You will be notified when it is safe to leave.

The OPP has created an educational video explaining shelter in place procedures.

If you receive a public safety (policing) emergency alert, stop and read the alert. For your own safety, immediately follow any instructions provided. Emergency alerts are character limited and as a result, additional information will be available in the link contained within the alert.

Information and instructions for public safety (policing) emergency situations can be found at opp.ca/emergencyalerts.

ABOUT EMERGNECY ALERTS

The OPP has delegated authority from the Solicitor General to issue two types of broadcast intrusive alerts: AMBER Alerts and public safety (policing) emergency alerts.

The OPP issues broadcast intrusive alerts via Alert Ready, Canada’s emergency alerting system, on behalf of all police services in Ontario. Public safety (policing) emergency alerts are only issued when there is an ongoing, urgent and significant threat to life that is neither isolated nor contained. The purpose of a public safety (policing) emergency alert is to provide critical and potentially life-saving information to the public.

While public safety emergency alerts and AMBER Alerts have some similarities, they also have notable differences: