Breaking News

Tuesday Morning News – May 7

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. Wind becoming east 20 km/h this morning. High 20. UV index 7 or high.
  • Tonight – Becoming cloudy this evening. 40 percent chance of showers overnight. Wind east 20 km/h. Low 7.

News Tidbits:

  • Don’t forget that Algoma Power has scheduled a power outage for Michipicoten First Nation between the hours of 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm for a line upgrade.
  • Congratulations to Pete Zedlacher who was given an award from the Winnipeg Comedy Festival as 2024 Comedian of the year!
  • The Canadian Alliance on Mental Illness and Mental Health (CAMIMH) is proud to announce the launch of nominations for the 2024 Champions of Mental Health Awards in seven categories: The Sharon Johnston Champion of Mental Health Award for Youth,  Media, Workplace Mental Health, Community Organization, Community Individual, Parliamentarian, and Innovation- Researcher or Clinician. You can nominate a candidate by completing the form at www.camimh.ca/champions-form. Submissions will be accepted until June 30, 2024.
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*