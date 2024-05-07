Tuesday Morning News – May 7

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Wind becoming east 20 km/h this morning. High 20. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Becoming cloudy this evening. 40 percent chance of showers overnight. Wind east 20 km/h. Low 7.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget that Algoma Power has scheduled a power outage for Michipicoten First Nation between the hours of 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm for a line upgrade.
- Congratulations to Pete Zedlacher who was given an award from the Winnipeg Comedy Festival as 2024 Comedian of the year!
- The Canadian Alliance on Mental Illness and Mental Health (CAMIMH) is proud to announce the launch of nominations for the 2024 Champions of Mental Health Awards in seven categories: The Sharon Johnston Champion of Mental Health Award for Youth, Media, Workplace Mental Health, Community Organization, Community Individual, Parliamentarian, and Innovation- Researcher or Clinician. You can nominate a candidate by completing the form at www.camimh.ca/champions-form. Submissions will be accepted until June 30, 2024.
