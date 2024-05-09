Free Fishing on Mother’s Day Weekend

To celebrate Mother’s Day, all Canadian residents can fish for free this weekend anywhere in Ontario.

“Free fishing is a great way to get out as a family to celebrate Mother’s Day and enjoy our beautiful lakes, rivers and streams,” said Graydon Smith, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry. “Whether you’re new to fishing or have been doing it for years, what better way to kick off the spring season than enjoying fishing with family or friends.”

If you are fishing for free on the Mother’s Day weekend, all conservation licence catch limits, size limits, sanctuaries and all other fishing regulations and rules still apply.