Happenings at Wawa First United Church – Seventh Sunday of Easter

May 5th was Red Dress Day in Canada, we opened our service with this prayer.

May we find peace, so that we might share peace that is genuine and real, and help others to know peace within. Spirit of life, help us to walk the road of integrity back to the circle of life where we will be truly joined by all our brothers and sisters, Meegwitch Che Manido ( Thank you Great Spirit) ( United for Peace Worship Resources UCC)

Red Dress Day was inspired in 2010 by Jamie Black, a Metis artist based in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Black, hung hundreds of empty red dresses in public places to represent missing and murdered indigenous women and girls and to bring awareness to the issue. “We say the spirits that have passed see bright colours the best, red in particular. So hanging the red dresses helps lost spirits find their way home to their loved ones,” said Lori Campbell (University of Regina associate vice-resident for Indigenous engagement) {Article from the internet}

May 12 – Seventh Sunday of Easter

Scripture Readings.

Acts 1:15-17,21-26 Matthias is elected as an apostle

1 John 5:9-13 The testimony of God is greater then human testimony

John 17:6-19 “May my joy be made complete in them.”

Where is your joy made complete in creation? How might you tend and mend that place?

The practice of prayer and sharing testimony are the themes of the passages for this Sunday. Have you ever made testimony to others about your faith? Testimony and prayer are intimate practices that makes us vulnerable to others and also open to love. Take time today, to think on the joy and delight that comes with being vulnerable when we follow God’s lead. Remember that in prayer we pray for ourselves and we pray for others. Jesus’ prayer in John 17 is an example.

Announcements:

Next Sunday: Worship leader – Kaireen Morrison, Reader – Heather Campbell

Prayer Shawl Group will meet on Sat, May 11 from 3-4:30 in the Family Room. All knitters and crocheters are most welcome. Needles and wool are available if needed.

Once again we would like to thank the Awesome people who helped set up and tidied up after the Thrift Shop. You make this community a better place.

May 9 – Ascension Day (Thursday)

May 20 – World Bee Day

May 21 – International Tea Day

May 23 – World Turtle Day