Nipigon & Schreiber OPP – Charges Laid after Schreiber Drug Trafficking Investigation

One individual is facing multiple charges after a drug trafficking investigation in Schreiber.

Members of the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Schreiber, and Nipigon OPP Detachments, Northwest Region Intelligence Unit with the assistance of the Provincial Operations Intelligence Unit (POIB) and the Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service Intelligence Unit conducted a three-month investigation dubbed “Project Plateau”. The investigation focused on drug trafficking in the communities of Schreiber and Terrace Bay.

On April 30, 2024, and May 1, 2024, OCEB, POIB, NAPS, Nipigon and Schreiber OPP, OPP Northwest Region Emergency Response Team and OPP Northwest Region K9 Unit conducted a search warrant in the Town of Schreiber on Centennial drive.

As a result of the investigation, Frank COMMISSO, 54-years-old of Schreiber, is now charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 – In Canada

Careless Storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

As a result of the investigation police seized 1262 grams of suspected cocaine, firearms, and Canadian Currency. The approximate street value of the drugs seized is $126,200.00.

The accused is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on May 2, 2024.

Any person with information regarding the illegal possession and trafficking of drugs should immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).