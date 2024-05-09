Breaking News

Thursday Morning News – May 9

Weather:

  • Today – Increasing cloudiness this morning. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 14. UV index 4 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low plus 1.

News Tidbits:

  • Don’t Forget! There are still tickets available for the Wawa Goose Seniors Centre’s Mother’s Day Tea on Saturday, May 11th.
  • There are 345 now registered for the 70th Michipicoten High School Reunion – Need 450 by the 15th to make this event happen!
Brenda Stockton
