Weather:
- Today – Increasing cloudiness this morning. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 14. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low plus 1.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t Forget! There are still tickets available for the Wawa Goose Seniors Centre’s Mother’s Day Tea on Saturday, May 11th.
- There are 345 now registered for the 70th Michipicoten High School Reunion – Need 450 by the 15th to make this event happen!
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Thursday Morning News – May 9 - May 9, 2024
- Wednesday Morning News – May 8 - May 8, 2024
- Tuesday Morning News – May 7 - May 7, 2024