SSM OPP – Impaired Charges Laid after Collision

On May 8, 2024, shortly after 12:00 a.m., the Sault Ste Marie Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Sault Ste Marie Paramedic Services and Goulais Fire Department responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 and Anglican Church Road in Fenwick Township.

Investigation determined the grey car failed to negotiate a right-hand-turn, went through a wooden guardrail, landing on the wheels of a steep embankment. The driver and passenger of the car did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.

While speaking to the driver police determined the driver had consumed alcohol and as a result, Alexandra NOLAN, 19 years-of-age from Garden River First Nation was charged with:

Operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie on June 10, 2024.

The car was towed and impounded for seven days with the driver being issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension.