SE OPP Wawa – Traffic Stop results in Drug Seizure & Trafficking Charges

On May 12, 2020, at approximately 12:15 p.m., a member of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 17 approximately 10 km south of Wawa.

An officer observed a northbound sport utility vehicle operating at a high rate of speed and initiated a traffic stop. While speaking with the occupants, officers detected the odour of cannabis emanating from the vehicle. Officers searched the vehicle and found approximately 1.3 kg of suspected cocaine and approximately 178 grams of suspected fentanyl.

Once officers advised the four occupants that they were being placed under arrest, two of the occupants fled into the surrounding wooded area. With the assistance of the OPP Northeast Region Canine Unit, OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the Sault Ste Marie Police Service Canine Unit, both parties were located and arrested.

Marlon VIRGO, 28 years-of-age, from Ajax, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA),

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Other Drugs, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA,

Resist Peace Officer, contrary to section 129(a) of the Criminal Code (CC), and

Obstruct Peace Officer, contrary to section 129(a) of the CC.

Jahmar NEDRICK, 28 years-of-age, from Whitby, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA,

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Other Drugs, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA, and

Resist Peace Officer, contrary to section 129(a) of the (CC).

Kadeem POPE-JACKSON, 20 years-of-age, from Scarborough, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA, and

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Other Drugs, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA.

Savonnah PROVOE, 23 years-of-age, no fixed address, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA, and

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Other Drugs, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA.

All four accused parties were remanded into custody pending a hearing later this week.