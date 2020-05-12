Highway 17 – OPEN

May 12, 2020 at 20:31 – Highway 17 is now open. Ontario511 has just confirmed that the highway is open. It had been closed for nearly 4.5 hours.

May 12, 2020 at 19:44 – Ontario511 is still advising that Highway 17 is still closed at the collision scene. Wawa-news has confirmed with OPP North Bay that the highway remains closed and that a media release should be available in the morning.

Ontario511 is stating, “Collision on HWY 17 Both Directions at PINEWOOD DR, WAWA. All lanes closed. HWY 17 CLOSED IN THE WAWA AREA . DUE TO COLLISION. UPDATED MAY 12TH AT 1515”.

Some Wawa residents are reporting that there is a detour in place on Pinewood Drive going around the collision scene. This may be for local traffic only, with the transport shown above heading for the parking at Davidson’s Key Lock.

Both vehicles involved in the collision remain at the scene, and there has been no media release or tweet from the SE OPP Detachment/North Bay Communications Centre regarding this incident.

Ontario511 has confirmed the highway closure at 3:17 p.m. The highway is closed southbound to Sault Ste. Marie; and the highway is closed at this time at Old Woman Bay to prevent travel to Wawa. Wawa-news has had a reader say that OPP are telling all drivers not to pick up hitchhikers.

There has not been any information from OPP at this time.

May 12, 2020 at 15:08 – Wawa-news has been told that Highway 17 has been closed because of a collision on Highway 17 adjacent to Pinewood Drive. There is little information available at this time. Ambulance has been called to attend to the collision.

