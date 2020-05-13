SE OPP Wawa – Charges laid after Collision

On May 12, 2020, at approximately 2:35 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the report of a motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 near Pinewood Drive in Wawa.

A northbound sedan that had been observed driving aggressively struck the rear of a northbound pickup truck. The driver of the sedan fled the scene on foot but was located by officers a short time later. Both drivers were taken to hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, Stephen WILSON, 64 years-of-age, from Tillsonburg, was charged with the following:

Dangerous Operation causing bodily harm, contrary to section 320.13(2) of the Criminal Code (CC), and

Fail to stop at accident resulting in bodily harm, contrary to section 320.16(2) of the CC.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on July 6, 2020, in Wawa.