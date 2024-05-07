Northeast OPP – 424 Occurrences related to Intimate Partner Violence investigated in April

In the month of April 2024, members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in the North East Region have investigated a total of 424 occurrences related to intimate partner violence, where 121 of those resulted in criminal charges.

There are twelve detachment groups within the North East region, and calls break down as follows:

Almaguin Highlands (Burk’s Falls) – 18

East Algoma (Elliot Lake, Thessalon, Blind River) – 52

James Bay (Kapuskasing, Hearst, Cochrane, Moosonee) – 88

Kirkland Lake – 39

Manitoulin (Little Current, Gore Bay, Espanola) – 33

Nipissing West (Sudbury, Noelville, Cache Bay) – 54

North Bay (North Bay, Mattawa, Powassan) – 25

South Porcupine (South Porcupine, Iroquois Falls) – 15

Sault Ste Marie – 21

Superior East (Wawa, Chapleau, Hornepayne, White River, Foleyet) – 25

Temiskaming (New Liskeard, Englehart, Temagami) – 35

West Parry Sound – 19

Victims in abusive relationships are not alone. If you are in an abusive relationship or know someone who is, there are local resources here to help. 211 is a helpline that easily connects people to the social services, programs and community supports they need. Call 211 or visit https://211ontario.ca/

A toll-free call can be placed to the Assaulted Women’s Helpline at 1-866-863-0511 where your information will remain anonymous and confidential.