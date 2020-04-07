MITCHELL, Irene Gisele

April 18, 1943 – March 31, 2020

Peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the age of 76.

Loving wife of the late Lloyd Mitchell and late James Campbell. Caring mother of Sheldon, Scott (Joanne) and Sheridan. Cherished grandmother of Kylie, Kyla, Deniece, Georges, Nicky, Patrick, Lloyd and the late Erica and beloved great grandmother of five. She will also be missed by longtime family friend Diane. Irene was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion for many years.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions to a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to Arthur Funeral Home – Barton & Kiteley Chapel, Sault Ste. Marie.