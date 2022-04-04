Morning News – April 4

Apr 4, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries early this morning and 40 percent chance of rain showers this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High plus 4. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of rain showers changing to 30 percent chance of flurries this evening. Fog patches developing after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 3 overnight.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|Tested
|249,623
|249,404
|219
|Confirmed Cases
|6,740
|6,696
|44
|Confirmed Cases in 2022
|4,536
|4,492
|44
|Active cases
|421(3)
|444(3)
|-23
|Resolved
|6,319
|6,252
|67
|Deceased
|42
|42
|0
|Deceased in 2022
|22
|22
|0
|Central & East Algoma
|658
|652
|6
|Elliot Lake & Area
|288
|284
|4
|North Algoma
|256
|255
|1
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|5,538
|5,505
|33
News Tidbits:
- If you are headed to the Soo and eastwards – Environment Canada has issued a Fog Advisory warning that areas of dense fog with near zero visibility have developed. With temperatures near or just below the freezing mark, the fog may deposit ice on untreated surfaces. Some roads and sidewalks may become slippery as a result. Conditions will improve through the morning.
- Brad Gushue & Team won the World Men’s Curling 4-0.
- In Wawa Mercantile Hockey – Game 2 of the best out of 3 finals is tonight at 9 p.m. at the MMCC.
- In the Tournment of Champions, the U18 Wawa Legionnaires won the silver last night!
Announcements:
- Stephen Crawford, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario’s Minister of Energy will be joined by Drew Dilkens, Mayor of Windsor and Hilda MacDonald, Mayor of Leamington to make an announcement at 9 a.m. in Windsor,
- Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation, and Trade, as well as François-Philippe Champagne, Federal Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, to make an announcement in Oshawa at 11 a.m.
