GREGOIRE, Claude

, 1946 – , 2022

Claude had a passion for working in the bush. He fulfilled one of his dreams and purchased a self-loading log truck and spent many hours loading and hauling logs. Claude also developed a love of car racing over the years as a pit crew chief for the Lavallee Racing Team and the people who made up the family he become so found of; Gaetan, Sherry, Lance, Noah, Jo-el and their amazing families.

At Claude’s request cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home Ltd. Wawa.