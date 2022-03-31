May 7, 1946 – March 31, 2022
Passed away with his family by his side at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Claude was born in Campbellton, Restigouche Co., Quebec and later moved to Montreal where he met and later married Catherine. Loving father of Richard (Maryann) and Kevin (Judy). Papa to Donte, Aleisha, Taylor, and Cameron. Claude is survived by his twin sister Claudette (late Ron). Claude is predeceased by his parents and his other siblings.
Claude had a passion for working in the bush. He fulfilled one of his dreams and purchased a self-loading log truck and spent many hours loading and hauling logs. Claude also developed a love of car racing over the years as a pit crew chief for the Lavallee Racing Team and the people who made up the family he become so found of; Gaetan, Sherry, Lance, Noah, Jo-el and their amazing families.
At Claude’s request cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home Ltd. Wawa.
Latest posts by Family (see all)
- GREGOIRE, Claude - March 31, 2022
- In Memory – Irene Mitchell - March 31, 2022
- PORTIS, Fotena ‘Tina’ nee Bekiares - March 21, 2022