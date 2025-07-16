Wednesday Morning News – July 16

Weather: Rainfall Warning
- Today – Showers. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 14. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Showers. Local amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 10.
Thursday – Showers ending near noon then mainly cloudy. Local amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming southwest 20 in the afternoon. High 17. UV index 7 or high.
- Thursday Night – Cloudy periods. Low 7.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget! Today is Camp Day! Although you may wish to order ahead and pickup, cause they are sure to be busy.
