Wednesday Morning News – April 29

Weather:
|Today
|Cloudy. High plus 4. UV index 4 or moderate.
|Tonight
|Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -minus 1. Wind chill -5 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- How disappointing to see snow flurries as I drank my morning coffee today. Hopefully not to accumulate.
- The federal health minister Majorie Michel says she is considering legislation that would permanently ban the sale of tobacco products to anyone born after 2008. Canada’s goal is to reduce tobacco use to less than five per cent by 2035.
- There have now been two moose killed on Hwy 17 between Wawa and White River. Drive with care.
- Hwy 17 still has one westbound lane and shoulder closed on the Old Woman Bay Hill due to a failed culvert. This incident began at 9:44 p.m. on April 26th.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
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